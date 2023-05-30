What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early June 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Typically, these come in waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the first half of June, including titles like The Big Con, Hypnospace Outlaw, Amnesia: The Bunker and more.

See below for the full list:

Titles

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 30th

Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC) — May 30th

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — June 1st

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengeance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) — June 1st

The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC) — June 1st

Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC) — June 6th

Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC) — June 6th

Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC) — June 8th

Stacking (Cloud and Console) — June 8th

Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC) — June 13th

DLC/Game Updates

Super Mega Baseball 4: Early Access Trial with EA Play — May 30th

Battlefield 2042 Season 5: New Dawn — June 7th

Minecraft: Trails & Tales Update — June 7th

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Sea of Thieves: Obsidian Eye of Reach Pack — Available now

What’s leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 15th

Bridge Constructor Portal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)

An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99/month for either Console or PC, while a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate membership includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

