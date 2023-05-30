Upcoming Moto Razr 40 Ultra reportedly features 3.6-inch pOLED outer display, 144Hz refresh rate

Earlier this month, leaker Evan Blass shared what looked like detailed renders of Motorola’s upcoming Razr 40 Ultra foldable.

Now, thanks to a leaked marketing image shared by leaker SnoopyTech, we know what the device has to offer in the specs department.

For starters, as we already know the device will be called Moto Razr+ in the U.S., while its global variant will be called the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. It’s not clear if the device will come to Canada, or what branding it will sport here if it does, but for this article, we’ll call the device the Moto Razr 40 Ultra.

The marketing features text in Italian. It suggests that the foldable will offer a massive 3.6-inch pOLED outer display, with a 144Hz refresh rate. The outer display covers almost the entire front of the device when it’s closed, giving you plenty of room to check notifications, control music, and different content depending on the app being used. For example, it can show a video player, a game controller, music controls, navigation directions, and a full keyboard. The outer display will be protected with Gorilla Glass 7.

Razr 40 Ultra official specs pic.twitter.com/p5t7qZmu7C — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) May 30, 2023

The internal display reportedly measures 6.9-inches and supports HDR10+. It will also be FHD+ and run on a 165Hz refresh rate.

The Razr 40 Ultra will also pack some last-gen power under the hood. According to the leaked image, the device sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. This is the same processor that powers Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series.

The device will also have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which should be enough for most users. The battery capacity is listed as 3,800mAh, which might be the primary drawback of the device.

The camera system on the Razr 40 Ultra is not very exciting either. The device will have a dual camera setup on the back, with a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The front camera is reportedly a 32-megapixel shooter that will be located on the huge outer display. The device will have a type-C connector and will come in three colours, namely, ‘Infinite Black,’ ‘Glacier Blue,’ and ‘Viva Magenta.’

The device will reportedly run Android 13 stock upon release.

The Razr 40 Ultra looks like an impressive foldable that could challenge Samsung’s dominance in the foldable market, in part, thank to its large cover display. However, its small battery size, in addition to its average cameras, might not give it all the opportunity to shine.

According to a leak from earlier this year, Motorola might release a new foldable device in the first week of June. It’s unclear if the device in question is the Moto Razr 40 Ultra.

Source: SnoopyTech Via: The Verge