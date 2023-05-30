The Pixel Tablet accessories that Google never revealed

June is almost here, and with it comes the launch of some eagerly awaited Google devices: the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet, though only the latter will be available in Canada.

However, according to some recent hands-on reviews of the Pixel Tablet, the tablet seems to lack the wow factor we expect from Google and its Pixel devices.

One of the reasons for the disappointment, as pointed out by AndroidPolice, is the lack of dedicated accessories for the Pixel Tablet, such as a stylus and a keyboard. According to tech insider Kamila Wojciechowska, who previously leaked some details about Google’s Pixel Tablet plans, Google had been working on a “Keyboard for Pixel Tablet” and a “Stylus for Pixel Tablet” that never saw the light of day.

"Keyboard for Pixel Tablet" — kamila 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) May 29, 2023

Instead, the only accessories that Google confirmed for the Tablet are the official Pixel Tablet Case with its metal ring stand, and some extra charging docks (which are not very appealing, to be honest). According to Wojciechowska, these accessories might still be in development, though we’re uncertain if and when they’ll land on the market. We also don’t know what features the accessories will offer, what they’ll look like and how much they’ll cost.

Wojciechowska does not confirm or deny Google’s plans for this accessory.

The Pixel Tablet will be available to purchase on June 19th in Canada for $699. Learn more about it here.

Source: Kamila Wojciechowska, Via: AndroidPolice