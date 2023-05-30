Rogers matches Bell’s $55/75GB bundled offer for a limited time

Rogers has dropped the price for its 75GB bundled option.

The company is now offering customers 75GB of 5G data for $55/month if they pair with home service and use automatic payments. Without it, the plan costs $60/month. Eligible home services include internet, TV, home phone, or home monitoring.

Rogers’ website lists this as a limited-time offer. Just days prior, Rogers bumped the available data for the plan to 75GB and attached a $65/month price tag.

The recent price reduction matches Bell’s offer of 75BG of data for $55/month if bundled with home service.

Also, unlike Bell, Rogers’ offer is set to expire on May 31st. It’s unclear when Bell’s offers expire. At the time of writing, a specific date isn’t listed on their website.

More details on Rogers’ plans are available here.