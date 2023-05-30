Google Pixel 7 goes on sale from Amazon Canada

A Pixel 7 offer is happening on Amazon Canada that sees the device on sale for a low price of $559 for a ‘renewed’ model, or as low as $599 for a brand new version.

The Pixel 7 comes with 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM, 50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) rear-facing camera, 10.8-megapixel camera, with a 4,355mAh battery.

Check out our of the Pixel 7 review here.

Source: Amazon Canada