Google Pixel 7 goes on sale from Amazon Canada

A Pixel 7 offer is happening on Amazon Canada that sees the device on sale for a low price of $559 for a ‘renewed’ model, or as low as $599 for a brand new version.
- Google Pixel 7-128GB – Lemongrass for $599 (save 14%)
- Google Pixel 7-128GB – Obsidian for $599 (save 10%)
- Google Pixel 7-128GB – Snow for $599 (save 14%)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G 128GB – Obsidian for $979 (save 14%)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro – Hazel for $979 (save 14%)
- Google Pixel 7 (5G) 128GB – Obsidian for $559 (Renewed)
The Pixel 7 comes with 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM, 50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) rear-facing camera, 10.8-megapixel camera, with a 4,355mAh battery.
Check out our of the Pixel 7 review here.
Source: Amazon Canada