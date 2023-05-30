Galaxy Enhance-X app to be available on Galaxy S22 Ultra in ‘two to three weeks’

In April this year, Samsung launched its photo editing app, Galaxy Enhance-X, on the Galaxy App Store for Galaxy S23 series users.

Now, Samsung has confirmed that the app will soon be available for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the company’s flagship phone from early 2022.

According to a Samsung community moderator, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will get the Galaxy Enhance-X app in about two to three weeks, as spotted first by SamMobile.

The moderator mentioned that work on the app is “almost finishing,” and that Samsung will notify users “as soon as the final distribution schedule is confirmed.”

The application uses AI to remove blur and reflections from your photos while providing options to upscale images and improve the HDR effect. Some of these tools are similar to those found in Samsung’s stock Gallery app, but Galaxy Enhance-X goes a step further by using artificial intelligence algorithms to make smart adjustments with a single tap. For example, the app can improve HDR photos by balancing exposure and contrast.

Further, once you’ve tweaked an image, you can compare the before and after using the on-screen slider. Unlike Samsung Gallery, the app doesn’t have full access to your photo library; instead, you must manually select the photo you want to enhance. Samsung may eventually merge the two apps into one to provide a solid photo editing solution for its users.

The app’s interface largely remains the same as it was when it was first launched, with even the editing tools remaining the same. It is likely that the app will look and function the same way on the S22 Ultra as it does on the S23 series devices.

As indicated in a recent blog post, the photo editing app will also be available for A-Series devices “soon,” though an exact timeframe wasn’t shared.

Header image credit: Samsung

Via: SamMobile