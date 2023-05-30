New on Crave: June 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in Canada.

Highlights include The Idol starring Canada’s own Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 2, Nora from Queens is back with season 3, and so is The Righteous Gemstones.

June 1st

Crave Celebrates Pride Month – a new collection featuring movies, series and specials celebrating the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald

June 2nd

Bad Behaviour: Season 1, Episode 1 — Starz

Painting with John: Season 3, Episode 1

Door Mouse

The Curious Case of Dolphin Bay

Vengeance

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens: Season 3

The Rookie: Feds: Season 1

The Rookie: Season 5

The Goldebergs: Season 10

Bend It Like Beckham — Stars

Mindcage — Starz

Mad Max: Fury Road — Starz

Police Academy — Starz

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment — Starz

June 4th

The Idol: Season 1, Episode 1, @9pm ET

June 6th

Burden of Proof: Season 1, Episodes 1-4 @9pm ET

June 9th

A Man Called Otto

Devil’s Workshop

MTV’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: Run it Back

Ride: Season 1

The Good Doctor: Season 6

The Devil Wears Prada — Starz

Bohemian Rhapsody — Starz

Sicario — Starz

The Game — Starz

Ghostbusters (1984) — Starz

Ghostbusters 2 — Starz

June 12th

Villeneuve Pironi

June 14th

How Do You Measure A Year? @9pm ET

June 15th

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 2, Episode 1

June 16th

Billionaires Murders: Season 1, Episodes 1-2

Independence Day

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri — Starz

Father of the Bride — Starz

Fantastic Mr. Fox — Starz

The Royal Tenenbaums

Reservoir Dogs — Starz

Happy Gilmore — Starz

My Girl (1991) — Starz

Pacific Rim — Starz

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery — Starz

Austin Powers In Goldmember — Starz

Gaia

Moonrise Kingdom

Fantastic Mr. Fox

The Darjeeling Limited

The Inhabitant

Bros

Happy Gilmore

June 17th

John Early: Now More Than Ever @10pm ET

June 18th

The Righteous Gemstones: Season 3, Episodes 1-2 @10pm

June 21st

The Stroll @9pm ET

June 22nd

And Just Like That: Season 2, Episodes 1-2

June 23rd

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Prancer: A Christmas Tale

Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 1

The Prestige — Starz

The Fault In Our Starz

Alien — Starz

Aliens — Starz

Identity Thief — Starz

Philadelphia — Starz

The Lake House — Starz

June 27th

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music @9pm ET

June 29th

Warrior: Season 3, Episodes 1-3

June 30th

Beast (2022)

Infinity Pool

Coming Home

Room — Starz

The Weapon — Starz

Requiem for a Dream — Starz

Here’s what’s leaving Crave this month

The Gateway (June 2nd)

Needle in a Time Stack (June 5th)

The Kings: Season 1 (June 5th)

Flashback (June 6th)

Dune (2021) (June 9th)

Best Sellers (June 15th)

Prisoners of the Ghostland (June 15th)

The Voice: Season 23 (June 22nd)

King Richard (June 23rd)

Vagrant (June 26th)

Uncle Drew (Jun 28th)

Crimson Peak (June 30th)

Due Date (June 30th)

Final Account (June 30th)

Frailty (June 30th)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (June 30th)

Hellboy: Blood and Iron (June 30th)

Hellboy: Sword of Storms (June 20th)

Jacob’s Ladder (June 30th)

Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Rober Durst: Season 1 (June 30th)

Kindergarten Cop (June 30th)

Miss Sharon Jones (June 30th)

My Life As A Zucchini (June 30th)

Mystic River (June 30th)

Near Dark (June 30th)

Nobody (June 30th)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (June 30th)

Patch Adams (June 30th)

Romancing The Stone (June 30th)

The Amazing Race Canada: Season 6

The Sting (June 30th)

Traffik (June 30th)

A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more.

