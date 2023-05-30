New on Crave: June 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in Canada.
Highlights include The Idol starring Canada’s own Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 2, Nora from Queens is back with season 3, and so is The Righteous Gemstones.
June 1st
- Crave Celebrates Pride Month – a new collection featuring movies, series and specials celebrating the LGBTQ2S+ community.
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald
June 2nd
- Bad Behaviour: Season 1, Episode 1 — Starz
- Painting with John: Season 3, Episode 1
- Door Mouse
- The Curious Case of Dolphin Bay
- Vengeance
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Awkwafina is Nora From Queens: Season 3
- The Rookie: Feds: Season 1
- The Rookie: Season 5
- The Goldebergs: Season 10
- Bend It Like Beckham — Stars
- Mindcage — Starz
- Mad Max: Fury Road — Starz
- Police Academy — Starz
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment — Starz
June 4th
- The Idol: Season 1, Episode 1, @9pm ET
June 6th
- Burden of Proof: Season 1, Episodes 1-4 @9pm ET
June 9th
- A Man Called Otto
- Devil’s Workshop
- MTV’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: Run it Back
- Ride: Season 1
- The Good Doctor: Season 6
- The Devil Wears Prada — Starz
- Bohemian Rhapsody — Starz
- Sicario — Starz
- The Game — Starz
- Ghostbusters (1984) — Starz
- Ghostbusters 2 — Starz
June 12th
- Villeneuve Pironi
June 14th
- How Do You Measure A Year? @9pm ET
June 15th
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 2, Episode 1
June 16th
- Billionaires Murders: Season 1, Episodes 1-2
- Independence Day
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri — Starz
- Father of the Bride — Starz
- Fantastic Mr. Fox — Starz
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- Reservoir Dogs — Starz
- Happy Gilmore — Starz
- My Girl (1991) — Starz
- Pacific Rim — Starz
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery — Starz
- Austin Powers In Goldmember — Starz
- Gaia
- Moonrise Kingdom
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
- The Darjeeling Limited
- The Inhabitant
- Bros
- Happy Gilmore
June 17th
- John Early: Now More Than Ever @10pm ET
June 18th
- The Righteous Gemstones: Season 3, Episodes 1-2 @10pm
June 21st
- The Stroll @9pm ET
June 22nd
- And Just Like That: Season 2, Episodes 1-2
June 23rd
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Prancer: A Christmas Tale
- Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 1
- The Prestige — Starz
- The Fault In Our Starz
- Alien — Starz
- Aliens — Starz
- Identity Thief — Starz
- Philadelphia — Starz
- The Lake House — Starz
June 27th
Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music @9pm ET
June 29th
- Warrior: Season 3, Episodes 1-3
June 30th
- Beast (2022)
- Infinity Pool
- Coming Home
- Room — Starz
- The Weapon — Starz
- Requiem for a Dream — Starz
Here’s what’s leaving Crave this month
- The Gateway (June 2nd)
- Needle in a Time Stack (June 5th)
- The Kings: Season 1 (June 5th)
- Flashback (June 6th)
- Dune (2021) (June 9th)
- Best Sellers (June 15th)
- Prisoners of the Ghostland (June 15th)
- The Voice: Season 23 (June 22nd)
- King Richard (June 23rd)
- Vagrant (June 26th)
- Uncle Drew (Jun 28th)
- Crimson Peak (June 30th)
- Due Date (June 30th)
- Final Account (June 30th)
- Frailty (June 30th)
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch (June 30th)
- Hellboy: Blood and Iron (June 30th)
- Hellboy: Sword of Storms (June 20th)
- Jacob’s Ladder (June 30th)
- Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Rober Durst: Season 1 (June 30th)
- Kindergarten Cop (June 30th)
- Miss Sharon Jones (June 30th)
- My Life As A Zucchini (June 30th)
- Mystic River (June 30th)
- Near Dark (June 30th)
- Nobody (June 30th)
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (June 30th)
- Patch Adams (June 30th)
- Romancing The Stone (June 30th)
- The Amazing Race Canada: Season 6
- The Sting (June 30th)
- Traffik (June 30th)
A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more.
Find out what came to Crave in May here.