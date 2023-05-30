fbpx
New on Crave: June 2023

Join the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in the new HBO Original, The Idol

Dean Daley
May 30, 202311:19 AM EDT 0 comments

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in Canada.

Highlights include The Idol starring Canada’s own Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 2, Nora from Queens is back with season 3, and so is The Righteous Gemstones.

June 1st

  • Crave Celebrates Pride Month – a new collection featuring movies, series and specials celebrating the LGBTQ2S+ community.
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald

June 2nd

  • Bad Behaviour: Season 1, Episode 1 — Starz 
  • Painting with John: Season 3, Episode 1
  • Door Mouse
  • The Curious Case of Dolphin Bay
  • Vengeance
  • Magic Mike’s Last Dance
  • Awkwafina is Nora From Queens: Season 3
  • The Rookie: Feds: Season 1
  • The Rookie: Season 5
  • The Goldebergs: Season 10
  • Bend It Like Beckham — Stars 
  • Mindcage —  Starz 
  • Mad Max: Fury Road — Starz 
  • Police Academy — Starz 
  • Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment — Starz 

June 4th

  • The Idol: Season 1, Episode 1, @9pm ET

June 6th

  • Burden of Proof: Season 1, Episodes 1-4 @9pm ET

June 9th

  • A Man Called Otto
  • Devil’s Workshop
  • MTV’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: Run it Back
  • Ride: Season 1
  • The Good Doctor: Season 6
  • The Devil Wears Prada — Starz 
  • Bohemian Rhapsody — Starz
  • Sicario — Starz
  • The Game — Starz 
  • Ghostbusters (1984) — Starz
  • Ghostbusters 2 — Starz

June 12th

  • Villeneuve Pironi

June 14th

  • How Do You Measure A Year? @9pm ET

June 15th

  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 2, Episode 1

June 16th

  • Billionaires Murders: Season 1, Episodes 1-2
  • Independence Day
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri  — Starz
  • Father of the Bride — Starz
  • Fantastic Mr. Fox — Starz 
  • The Royal Tenenbaums
  • Reservoir Dogs — Starz 
  • Happy Gilmore — Starz
  • My Girl (1991) — Starz 
  • Pacific Rim — Starz 
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery — Starz
  • Austin Powers In Goldmember — Starz 
  • Gaia
  • Moonrise Kingdom
  • Fantastic Mr. Fox
  • The Darjeeling Limited
  • The Inhabitant
  • Bros
  • Happy Gilmore

June 17th

  • John Early: Now More Than Ever @10pm ET

June 18th

  • The Righteous Gemstones: Season 3, Episodes 1-2 @10pm

June 21st

  • The Stroll @9pm ET

June 22nd

  • And Just Like That: Season 2, Episodes 1-2

June 23rd

  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Prancer: A Christmas Tale
  • Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 1
  • The Prestige — Starz
  • The Fault In Our Starz
  • Alien — Starz 
  • Aliens — Starz
  • Identity Thief — Starz 
  • Philadelphia — Starz 
  • The Lake House — Starz 

June 27th

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music @9pm ET

June 29th

  • Warrior: Season 3, Episodes 1-3

June 30th

  • Beast (2022)
  • Infinity Pool
  • Coming Home
  • Room — Starz 
  • The Weapon — Starz
  • Requiem for a Dream — Starz 

Here’s what’s leaving Crave this month

  • The Gateway (June 2nd)
  • Needle in a Time Stack (June 5th)
  • The Kings: Season 1 (June 5th)
  • Flashback (June 6th)
  • Dune (2021) (June 9th)
  • Best Sellers (June 15th)
  • Prisoners of the Ghostland (June 15th)
  • The Voice: Season 23 (June 22nd)
  • King Richard (June 23rd)
  • Vagrant (June 26th)
  • Uncle Drew (Jun 28th)
  • Crimson Peak (June 30th)
  • Due Date (June 30th)
  • Final Account (June 30th)
  • Frailty (June 30th)
  • Gremlins 2: The New Batch (June 30th)
  • Hellboy: Blood and Iron (June 30th)
  • Hellboy: Sword of Storms (June 20th)
  • Jacob’s Ladder (June 30th)
  • Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Rober Durst: Season 1 (June 30th)
  • Kindergarten Cop (June 30th)
  • Miss Sharon Jones (June 30th)
  • My Life As A Zucchini (June 30th)
  • Mystic River (June 30th)
  • Near Dark (June 30th)
  • Nobody (June 30th)
  • Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (June 30th)
  • Patch Adams (June 30th)
  • Romancing The Stone (June 30th)
  • The Amazing Race Canada: Season 6
  • The Sting (June 30th)
  • Traffik (June 30th)

A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more.

Find out what came to Crave in May here.

