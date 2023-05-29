Where to stream the Indiana Jones movies in Canada before The Dial of Destiny

More than 40 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harrison Ford is set to play Indiana Jones one last time in The Dial of Destiny.

Set to hit theatres worldwide on June 30th, the James Mangold-directed film follows Ford’s Indy as he teams up with his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to retrieve a mystical dial before a former Nazi (Mads Mikkelsen). While it’s gotten fairly mixed reviews so far, the mere fact that it’s Ford’s swan song as cinema’s most iconic adventurer is certainly a big deal.

In anticipation of the Dial of Destiny‘s release, Lucasfilm is making it easier than ever to stream the original Indiana Jones films. Starting May 31st, Canadians will be able to watch all four Indiana Jones movies (Raiders, The Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull), as well as the TV series The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones (also known as The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles), on Disney+.

The movies have been on and off services like Netflix over the years, but they now have a home on Disney+ alongside fellow Lucasfilm titles like Star Wars and Willow .

Image credit: Lucasfilm