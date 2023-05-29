Uber plans to extend its services in B.C.

Uber is expanding its services to Victoria and Kelowna next week.

While the specifics, such as the exact date, are not clear yet, the company has reached out to prospective drivers through email.

Uber says new drivers have the potential to earn an extra $1,000 if they complete 20 trips within the first 14 days of the rideshare service’s launch in either city.

The addition of the two municipalities grows the company’s British Columbia roaster to three.

Services were previously only limited to Vancouver. However, approval from B.C.’s Passenger Transportation Board earlier this month allowed for the expansion.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Uber, CTV News