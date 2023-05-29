Tesla to share some of its superchargers with other EVs in Canada

The federal government announced support for 30 Ontario-based partner organizations to install up to 3,336 new electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Ontario. The investment aims to encourage more drivers to switch to EVs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Jonathan Wilkinson, the Minister of Natural Resources, announced that the new chargers would include 1,908 Level 2 and 100 Level 3 chargers for multi-use residential buildings (MURB), public places, fleets and workplaces. The government is also providing funding toward five existing EV projects with delivery organizations, which will install up to 1,328 new EV chargers.

“It is increasingly attractive for Canadians to make the switch to EVs, and today’s announcement of nearly 3,000 new chargers helps,” said the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. “Making the switch to an EV will help save Canadians money while also cutting the pollution causing climate change.”

The federal investment of nearly $25 million is provided through Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan) Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) and the Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative. The 30 organizations and their partners are also contributing to the project, bringing the total investment to over $35 million.

In addition to the new chargers, the government is also working with vehicle manufacturers and charging service providers to make chargers more accessible to Canadians. Last week, it was announced that Ford EVs in Canada and the United States will be able to use Tesla chargers.

Now, according to Natural Resources Canada’s new release, Tesla will open a portion of its existing Canadian Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles, starting with a pilot route between Sudbury and Ottawa later this year. By the end of 2025, 750 chargers in public locations will be made available to non-Tesla EV drivers.

Back in November 2021, Tesla launched its “non-Tesla Supercharger pilot” in several countries around the world, allowing non-Tesla electric vehicle drivers to use the EV maker’s charging stations with their vehicles through a CCS charger. Musk also agreed to open portions of its charging network up to other EVs back in February 2023.

Read the full release here.

Source: Natural Resources Canada