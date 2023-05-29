Let’s talk about Sony’s PlayStation Showcase and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [SyrupArcade Cast 7]

We haven’t recorded a SyrupArcade Cast in over a month, but with so much happening in the video game world right now, we figured it’s best to talk about everything all at once.

In April, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched, followed by Redfall and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. To close May off, PlayStation also held its first Showcase in over 600 days.

Needless to say, we have a lot to talk about.

On this week’s episode, Brad Shankar and Dean Daley are joined by Patrick O’Rourke, who reviewed Zelda: TotK for MobileSyrup.

You can listen to SyrupArcade Cast below or find the podcast on your favourite streaming platform.