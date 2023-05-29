New on Paramount+ Canada: June 2023

Paramount+ has released a list of movies and shows set to arrive at the steaming service in Canada this June.
Highlights include Red Election, Queen of the Universe, Queer Planet, FBI True, Joe Pickett and more.
June 1st
- iCarly, Season 3 Premiere (SERIES) – Paramount+ Original Series
June 2nd
- FBI True, New Episode Block (SERIES) – Paramount+ Original Series
- Queen of the Universe, Season 2 Premiere (SERIES) – Paramount+ Original Series
June 4th
- Joe Pickett, Season 2 Premiere (SERIES) – Paramount+ Original Series
June 6th
- A Fairly Odd Summer (MOVIE)
- Blue Bloods, Season 12 (SERIES)
- Danger Force, New Episode Block (SERIES)
- Giant Little Ones (MOVIE)
- Moonlight (Movie)
June 8th
- Fool Me (SPECIAL)
- The Sheikh, Season 1 – Paramount+ Original Series (SERIES)
June 9th
- Queer Planet (DOCUMENTARY)
June 13th
- Charmed, all seasons (SERIES)
- Bumblebee (MOVIE)
- Runaway Bride (MOVIE)
- Running With The Devil (MOVIE)
- World War Z (MOVIE)
June 16th
- Red Election, Season 1 (SERIES)
- The Disappearance of Gbby Petito (DOCUSERIES)
June 20th
- Blaze And The Monster Machines, New Episode Block (SERIES)
- Criminal (MOVIE)
- Jane Got a Gun (MOVIE)
- Moesha, All Seasons (SERIES)
- The Fanatic (MOVIE)
- What Lies Beneath (MOVIE)
- What Women Want (MOVIE)
June 21st
- Duran Duran: A Hollywood High (Documentary)
June 27th
- American Hangman (MOVIE)
- Corazonada (The Lottery: The Mexican Dream) (MOVIE)
- The Humanity Bureau (MOVIE)
- The Patrick Star Show, New Episode Block (SERIES)
- True Grit (MOVIE)
June 28th
- Bruce Springsteen – Live In New York City (SPECIAL)
- Bruce Springsteen – The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert (DOCUMENTARY)
- Bruce Springsteen – Wings For Wheels: The Making of Born to Run (DOCUMENTARY)
June 30th
- Alone Australia, Season 1 (SERIES)
- Biography: WWE Legends, Seasons 1-2 (SERIES)
A Paramount+ subscriptions cost $9.99/month. Paramount+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.
Image credit: Paramount+