New on Paramount+ Canada: June 2023

Paramount+ has released a list of movies and shows set to arrive at the steaming service in Canada this June.

Highlights include Red Election, Queen of the Universe, Queer Planet, FBI True, Joe Pickett and more.

June 1st

iCarly, Season 3 Premiere (SERIES) – Paramount+ Original Series

June 2nd

FBI True, New Episode Block (SERIES) – Paramount+ Original Series

Queen of the Universe, Season 2 Premiere (SERIES) – Paramount+ Original Series

June 4th

Joe Pickett, Season 2 Premiere (SERIES) – Paramount+ Original Series

June 6th

A Fairly Odd Summer (MOVIE)

Blue Bloods, Season 12 (SERIES)

Danger Force, New Episode Block (SERIES)

Giant Little Ones (MOVIE)

Moonlight (Movie)

June 8th

Fool Me (SPECIAL)

The Sheikh, Season 1 – Paramount+ Original Series (SERIES)

June 9th

Queer Planet (DOCUMENTARY)

June 13th

Charmed, all seasons (SERIES)

Bumblebee (MOVIE)

Runaway Bride (MOVIE)

Running With The Devil (MOVIE)

World War Z (MOVIE)

June 16th

Red Election, Season 1 (SERIES)

The Disappearance of Gbby Petito (DOCUSERIES)

June 20th

Blaze And The Monster Machines, New Episode Block (SERIES)

Criminal (MOVIE)

Jane Got a Gun (MOVIE)

Moesha, All Seasons (SERIES)

The Fanatic (MOVIE)

What Lies Beneath (MOVIE)

What Women Want (MOVIE)

June 21st

Duran Duran: A Hollywood High (Documentary)

June 27th

American Hangman (MOVIE)

Corazonada (The Lottery: The Mexican Dream) (MOVIE)

The Humanity Bureau (MOVIE)

The Patrick Star Show, New Episode Block (SERIES)

True Grit (MOVIE)

June 28th

Bruce Springsteen – Live In New York City (SPECIAL)

Bruce Springsteen – The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert (DOCUMENTARY)

Bruce Springsteen – Wings For Wheels: The Making of Born to Run (DOCUMENTARY)

June 30th

Alone Australia, Season 1 (SERIES)

Biography: WWE Legends, Seasons 1-2 (SERIES)

A Paramount+ subscriptions cost $9.99/month. Paramount+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.

Image credit: Paramount+