iPhone 16 Pro models again rumoured to sport larger displays

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman corroborated reports about Apple’s plan to increase the display size of the Pro iPhone 16 models.

Yup, not the yet-to-be-released iPhone 15, but the iPhone lineup likely coming in fall 2024. While it’s not uncommon for details of upcoming smartphones to leak ahead of time, I always find it odd then leakers are talking about the phone coming after the one that’s still months away from release.

Anyway, the display size increase rumours now have a little more legitimacy, given Gurman’s reliability. Gurman addressed the rumours in the ‘Post Game Q&A’ section of his Power On newsletter, which is reserved for paid subscribers. Per MacRumors, Gurman confirmed Apple would increase the display size of the Pro models by “a couple tenths of an inch diagonally.”

That comes after other rumours suggested Apple would bump the iPhone 16 Pro display size up from 6.1- to 6.3-inches and the 16 Pro Max from 6.7- to 6.9-inches. The rumour initially started with display analyst Ross Young and has since been corroborated by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Twitter leaker ‘Unknownz21.’

With multiple reputable sources confirming the detail, it definitely seems like we’ll see slightly larger displays on the iPhone after the next iPhone. I guess those of you holding out hope for a larger Pro iPhone model now know to skip the iPhone 15 and hold out for the iPhone 16 instead.

Source: Power On Via: MacRumors