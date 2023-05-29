fbpx
Bell customers in northern Kingston, Ontario facing service disruptions

Vandalism has caused service disruptions to internet, TV and home phone services

Nida Zafar
May 29, 202310:10 AM EDT 2 comments

Vandalism is causing some Bell customers in Kingston, Ontario, to face service disruptions for the second time in less than two weeks.

The most recent disruption impacts internet, TV and home phone services for residents in the northern part of the city.

Back on May 16th, customers in the same area faced an internet and TV outage due to vandalism. It’s unclear what makes the provider’s network in the area prone to mischief.

Bell says it has taken steps against these actions, including asking governments to assist with protecting its networks.

