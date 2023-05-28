Are you excited for Motorola’s upcoming Razr phones?

Motorola has announced that it will flip the script on June 1st with the rumoured launch of the Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra.

The Razr 40 Ultra smartphone reportedly features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, along with 512GB and up to 12GB of RAM.

The rumoured Razr Ultra also features a 3,640mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Regarding cameras, the company reportedly plans to use Sony’s 12-megapixel IMX563 for the smartphone’s primary shooter. The ultrawide camera offers a 3-megapixel SK Hynix Hi 1336 sensor, with the selfie camera being a 32-megapixel OmniVision OV32B40 sensor.

The handset’s display also features a 3.5-inch cover display with an FHD+ internal display with 120Hz refresh.

Image credit: Evan Blass