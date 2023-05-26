Tesla’s Model Y was the most sold vehicle in Q1 2023

Tesla has reached a remarkable feat.

The Model Y has been crowned the best-selling vehicle in the first quarter of 2023, making it the first electric vehicle (EV) to ever achieve the position.

According to data from Jato Dynamics, Tesla sold 267,200 units of the vehicle in Q1. This is a 69 percent increase year-over-year, according to Motor1, which first reported on the data. The Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in Europe and performed greatly in China and the U.S.

All of the other vehicles topping out the list of the world’s five best-selling vehicles in Q1 2023 came from Toyota. However, the company has been reporting a downward sales trend.

The Toyota Corolla only sold 256,400 units, seeing a 29 percent sales decrease in China and 10 percent in the U.S. The number is further surprising when examining the price point, as The Verge points out. Tesla’s Model Y price starts at just under $60,000 in Canada. Comparatively, the 2023 Corolla starts at just under $26,000.

However, as The Verge notes, Tesla isn’t the world’s largest automaker, with Volkswagen, Toyota, General Motors, and Ford reporting higher revenue and sales figures. And as EV development from other manufacturers remains low, Tesla is continuing to dominate the market.

Image credit: Tesla

Source: Jato Dynamics Via: Motor1, The Verge