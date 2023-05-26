Tesla customers reported thousands of Full Self-Driving complaints, leaked data shows

Thousands of customers complained about Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) features between 2015 and 2022, according to allegations from the German publication Handelsblatt.

A whistleblower, who has yet to be identified, provided the outlet with 100GB of data worth of complaints from the U.S., Europe, and Asia, The Verge reports.

The complaints include “2,400 self-acceleration issues” and “1,500 braking problems.” Some vehicles “suddenly brake or accelerate abruptly,” and some drivers “ended up in a ditch, hit walls or crashed into oncoming vehicles.”

A letter from the publication’s editor states the information also includes employee salaries, customer banking information, and Elon Musk’s social security numbers, raising questions about Tesla’s data protection practices.

Handelsblatt says it sent the company a list of questions, which were not answered. Tesla instead asked the publication to delete the data it had, citing data theft.

Reuters reports the Netherlands data protection watchdog was aware of the matter but couldn’t comment on whether or not it would launch an investigation.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Handelsblatt Via: The Verge, Reuters