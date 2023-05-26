Rogers replacing Shaw signs on Vancouver-based Shaw Tower

While Rogers completed its takeover of Shaw in April, long-existing infrastructure had yet to reflect the change until now.

Starting on Friday, roads in the Coal Harbour area of downtown Vancouver will experience temporary closures until June 1st. This is because signs on Shaw Tower bearing the Shaw name are being replaced with Rogers signage.

A helicopter will be used to replace the signs due to the building’s height and limited access on the ground, a press release from the City of Vancouver states.

The changes will impact the following areas:

200 block Thurlow Street will be closed from 7:00am to 12:00pm

1000 block W Waterfront Road will be closed from 7:00am to 12:00pm

1000 block W Cordova Street will remain open except for intermittent closures when the helicopter is flying over the street

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: City of Vancouver