OnePlus 12 to release in December in China, global release to follow

OnePlus is already working on its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, and according to a new leak, it will launch in China in December 2023.

The global release of the device may happen a few weeks or months after the China release. The information comes via often reliable Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh).

OnePlus 12

(Engineering config) – 6.7" QHD OLED, 120Hz

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (SM8650)

– 50MP + 50MP (UW) + 64MP (periscope)

– 5,000mAh battery

– 100W charging Launch: December (China) — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 25, 2023

The OnePlus 12 will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and it will feature 6.7-inch QHD OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 100W fast wired charging. On the camera front, Brar suggests the OnePlus 12 will have three rear cameras: a 50-megapizel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope zoom camera. This would be the first time that OnePlus has included a periscope zoom camera in its lineup.

Aside from the hardware upgrades, the OnePlus 12 will likely come with a new version of OxygenOS, the company’s custom Android skin. OxygenOS 13 is expected to be based on Android 13, and it will bring several new features and improvements to the OnePlus 12 if it is released with the upgraded OS.

The OnePlus 12 is still in development, so plans could change between now and its launch. However, based on the current information, the smartphone will be a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 11.

Here is a summary of some of the reported key features of the OnePlus 12:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

6.7-inch QHD OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate

5,000 mAh battery with support for 100W fast wired charging

Triple-lens rear camera system with a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, and a 64 MP periscope zoom camera

OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13

Source: @heyitsyogesh Via: GSMArena