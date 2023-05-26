Lego reveals new sets inspired by Avengers and Spider-Man

Two new Lego sets will hit shelves on August 1st, 2023: ‘Spider-Man Final Battle,’ based on the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and ‘Endgame Final Battle,’ based on the climactic fight from The Avengers: Endgame.

Both sets will feature unique pieces and minifigures to complete the scene.

“Endgame Final Battle” is a taller set, with seven characters featured: Captain Marvel, Okoye, Wanda Maximoff, Shuri, Valkyrie, Thanos and The Wasp. There are moving pieces to help expand the action and added details like Thor’s hammer and the rat who saved Ant-Man.

It costs $129.99, includes 900 pieces, and will be available for purchase on the Lego website.

All three versions of Spider-Man get their own minifigure in the ‘Spider-Man Final Battle.’ In addition, all the other characters in this scene are included: Electro, Doctor Strange, Green Goblin, Ned, MJ and Doc Ock. It costs $139.99, has 900 pieces, and will be available for purchase on the Lego website.

Source: Spider-Man Final Battle, Endgame Final Battle Via: Gizmodo

Image credit: Lego