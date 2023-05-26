Google’s text-writing AI, Magic Compose, available in beta in the U.S.

Magic Compose is now available in beta in the United States. This new feature for Android uses AI to help you draft text messages. It’s been rumoured for a while but was officially unveiled at Google I/O in May 2023.

When you write a text in the Messages app, Magic Compose helps you adjust the tone. Some sample tones available are “Chill,” “Lyrical,” “Excited,” and “Shakespeare.”

‘Wanna grab dinner?’ can become ‘You down for some grub?’ or ‘Wouldst thou join me for a repast?’

To get access to Magic Compose, you must…

Have a phone with a United States SIM card

Be 18 years old or older

Be a Google One Premium subscriber

Have the Messages beta app installed on your device

Turn on RCS chats in the app

It’s unclear when Magic Compose beta will come to Canada.

The downside of the Magic Compose feature is that your messages will no longer be end-to-end encrypted. That’s because, according to Google, “up to 20 previous messages are sent to Google servers to generate suggestions..” It also says that “Google discards the messages from the servers. No messages are sent to Google when you are not using Magic Compose.”

It’s up to you to weigh the possible risks and determine whether you want to try Magic Compose.

Source: Google Via: Android Police