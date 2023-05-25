TikTok’s Tako is AI chatbot helps you find videos

TikTok is testing an AI chatbot that can help you find the videos you’re looking for.

At the moment, the test is limited to the Philippines. There are no details on when or if it will arrive in North America. Details were officially released on one of TikTok’s Twitter accounts. The Verge got access to screenshots of the feature in use.

The Tako chatbot is added to the right-hand side of the screen as an option above the poster’s profile picture. The icon looks a little like one of the Pac-Man ghosts.

When you tap on Tako, a new chat appears where you can ask questions, and it suggests videos. They might be related to the video you’re currently watching, like how to get a recipe for a dish you’re seeing. They might not be, though; you might open the app to look for videos to inspire you for an art project or help you plan a vacation.

2/ Tako is powered by a third-party chat assistant and is designed to help make it easier to discover entertaining and inspiring content on TikTok. No current plans for this beyond these early tests, but we're excited to hear your feedback! — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) May 25, 2023

“In select markets, we’re testing new ways to power search and discovery on TikTok,” a TikTok spokesperson told The Verge, “and we look forward to learning from our community as we continue to create a safe place that entertains, inspires creativity, and drives culture.”

Snapchat rolled out an AI chatbot for its users in April. Since then, it hasn’t been without controversy, as some have accused it of gaslighting users and using racial slurs.

Via: The Verge