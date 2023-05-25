See friends’ locations and more in upcoming Google Contacts update

Google Contacts Android app will soon receive new functionality. The app’s updated hidden design and features were first spotted by @Nail_Sadykov on Twitter.

Most changes will appear on an individual’s contact page.

The buttons (Call, Text, etc.) at the top will be placed in bubbles, as well as the contact picture. If you’ve entered a location for that person, it now details the weather and time of day wherever they are. Finally, if their live location is shared with you, a new Google Maps box tells you where they are (or wherever they were the last time Google Maps uploaded their location).

• Redesigned Call, SMS, etc. buttons, which are now presented as a circle with an icon inside.

• A new 'Google Maps · Location sharing' tile, which when clicked will open a map with the contact's location (if they have shared the location with you). — Наиль Садыков (@Nail_Sadykov) May 24, 2023

In the ‘Highlights’ tab, only one extra feature seems to be on the way. A new ‘Suggestions’ box will appear, telling you which contacts you, well, contact a lot, but who aren’t already in your Favourites list.

It’s unknown when the update to Google Contacts will roll out, but it might arrive as part of Android 14. Android 14 is currently in beta. The OS update is expected to get a full release this fall.

Source: @Nail_Sadykov Via: Android Police