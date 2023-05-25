PlayStation handheld may release just in time for the holidays

Sony announced a new handheld device at its 2023 Showcase. Dubbed Project Q, all we officially learned about its release is that it would arrive “later this year.” Now, rumours point to a mid-to-late November arrival.

The rumour rose from a tweet by Tom Henderson, a gaming reporter and owner of Insider Gaming. The tweet came after PlayStation’s Showcase, but he was responding to an article written by Insider Gaming in April, when a handheld PlayStation was still just a rumour.

Currently scheduled to release mid-late November 2023. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 25, 2023

PlayStation has been working on a handheld device for some time, and rumours have been swirling. Now that it’s been announced and we know for sure that it’s a streaming device, hints that PlayStation has “aggressive plans” for a cloud gaming initiative are all the more interesting.

Image Credit: Sony (Screenshot)



Source: Tom Henderson Via: The Verge