McDonald’s plays God, creates Chicken McNugget that can run Tetris

“Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should,” Dr. Ian Malcolm famously says in Jurassic Park. That seems relevant here.

McDonald’s has revealed a Chicken McNugget-shaped LCD-equipped gaming handheld that can play Tetris. The company has introduced it in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the McNugget. Yum?

Unfortunately, though, it’s only being released in China. It’s unclear why it’s exclusive to China, especially considering it seems to be a fairly decent device (all things considered) based on hands-on impressions. That’s because it’s an official product made in collaboration between McDonald’s, The Tetris Company and Tetris Holding LLC.

It went on sale in China this week for 30 Yuan (about $5.78 CAD), so it’s actually pretty inexpensive. Naturally, though, it’s already sold out across China, so Tetris and McNugget stans will have to stay posted to third-party sites like eBay.