iPhone 15 will reportedly support 15W speeds with Qi2 and MagSafe wireless chargers

The iPhone 15 will reportedly offer 15W wireless charging with both Qi2 and MagSafe wireless chargers. In the past, 15W was only possible for MagSafe chargers; all others were 7.5W. Now, the iPhone will also reportedly support the third-party Qi2 standard.

This makes sense given Apple is part of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) behind Qi2.

The details come from ChargerLAB, which cites an unnamed source, but the site has leaked accurate charging details in the past.

Support for the Qi2 charging means we can expect to see more affordable, third-party wireless charging options on the market for iPhone 15s. Qi2 chargers are based on MagSafe, but don’t need the MagSafe module (which can be expensive).

They also don’t have to be certified under Apple’s “Made for iPhone” program.

The iPhone 15 is expected to launch this September.

Source: ChargerLAB Via: MacRumors