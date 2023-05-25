iOS 17 will reportedly feature native journaling, health coach apps

Apple’s new operating system, iOS 17, hasn’t officially been announced yet, but we’ve been hearing rumours and watching leaks for months. The latest detail to emerge is that iOS 17 will include a native journaling app.

Apple’s journal would allow its users to take notes about their life. It plans to prompt you to write about different parts of your life, and to have a feature called “All Day People Discovery” so that it can tell when you’re around others.

The possibility of a journaling app built into iOS first arose in April. Codenamed “Jurassic,” the app would leverage user data to help you log daily activities. If you got a workout in, or, on the flip side, you stopped working out, Jurassic could notice and prompt you to take note of that.

Now, Bloomberg has reported that the journal is going to feature in iOS 17.

Journaling is not the only way that Apple is interested in its users’ health. It’s also working on a health-coaching service, codenamed “Quartz,” managed by AI. The coach could give you advice about sleep, diet, and exercise. In addition, it can track your mood throughout the day.

Quartz and Jurassic may be able to share data. For example, your mood tracking might inform your journaling. A snapshot of your mood over time could be particularly invaluable.

We’ll likely learn more about iOS 17 and the potential new journaling and health coaching apps at Apple’s upcoming WWDC event.

Source: Bloomberg Via: MacRumors