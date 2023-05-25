ChatGPT is under investigation by multiple Canadian privacy authorities

Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne announced an interprovincial investigation into ChatGPT in his address at the Canada Privacy Symposium 2023. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada will investigate in partnership with its “provincial counterparts in British Columbia, Alberta, and Québec.”

“AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Bing and Google’s Bard offer awe-inspiring possibilities,” Dufresne said. “But the risks of these privacy impactful tools – which some have likened to a Pandora’s box – must be addressed appropriately.”

The authorities are investigating whether ChatGPT has obtained sufficient consent for collecting users’ personal information and if it “collected, used and/or disclosed personal information for purposes that a reasonable person would consider appropriate, reasonable or legitimate in the circumstances.”

The OPC first began to investigate ChatGPT in April following a complaint about how OpenAI was using user data. The decision to expand to provincial privacy commissions was due to “the broad scope and significant privacy impact of artificial intelligence.”

Dufresne said that the investigation is still in its “early stages,” but that he is “encouraged by the cooperation of OpenAI and its counsel to date.”

MobileSyrup has reached out to OpenAI for comment.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, Philippe Dufresne