What’s new on CBC Gem in June 2023

Here are the series and movies coming to CBC Gem in June

Dean Daley
May 25, 20234:35 PM EDT 0 comments

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in June.

Below is all the content set to hit the platform:

June 1st

  • Winnipeg’s North End: A Food Desert
  • Spirit of Nation: The Places We Belong
  • Kokum, with Love

June 2nd

  • Run Woman Run
  • Pour Toi Flora (Dear Flora)
  • Love Me: Season 2
  • Escape to the Country: Season 29

June 5th

  • Done Yi’injetl | Scattering of Man
  • Voices Across the Water
  • Gary’s Magic Fort: Season 3

June 7th

  • Into My Name

June 9th

  • Rūrangi

June 12th

  • Girl Like You

June 16th

  • The Awakeners
  • Ever Deadly
  • Hot Cakes
  • Ice King
  • Alter Boys
  • Marie Antoinette

June 19th

  • Bend It Like Bollywood

June 23rd

  • Jump, Darling

Coming In July

  • Before The Crash
  • Dodi and Diana: The Princess and the Playboy
  • The Missing
  • Ten Year Old Tom: Season 2

CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

CBC Gem is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.

