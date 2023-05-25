Amazon Prime Gaming is offering 13 free games for June 2023

Prime Gaming is Amazon’s subscription service that allows you to access a library of games for a monthly fee. The platform has announced the 13 titles that are available for free through their service in June 2023.

Once you acquire a free game through Prime Gaming, you own it; it can be downloaded and played after you stop subscribing. The titles are released slowly throughout the month.

Here is the full list of the free games and when they’ll be released:

June 1 — Sengoku 2

June 1 — Mutation Nation

June 8 — Soccer Brawl

June 8 — Over Top

June 15 — The Super Spy

June 15 — Top Hunter

June 15 — SteamWorld Dig 2

June 22 — Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

June 22 — Autonauts

June 22 — Revita

June 29 — Roguebook

June 29 — Once Upon a Jester

June 29 — Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf

Amazon Prime in Canada costs $9.99 and includes discounts on shipping, Prime Video, and Prime Gaming.

Image credit: Amazon Prime Gaming

Source: Amazon Prime Gaming