Add YouTube ‘Stories’ to the list of failed Snapchat copycats

Google has announced that YouTube will no longer offer ‘Stories’ starting on June 26th, 2023. It said this move is to “prioritize” other types of content, including Shorts, live streams and Community posts.

Stories are short-form videos stitched together by creators and posted on their channel in a new tab. They were added to YouTube in 2017 as several other social media platforms adopted Snapchat’s format. YouTube even eventually brought Snapchat-like AR filters Stories.

Though Google highlighted multiple kinds of other content that the platform wants to focus on, Shorts, in particular, are the likely cause. The two formats are incredibly similar, but Shorts have been far more successful. For example, YouTube’s Shorts have amassed over five trillion views in their first two years.

Community posts are Google’s text-based alternative to Stories. If you were adding information to your Stories to share with the masses, like updates on your personal life or details about where to buy merch, you can now send out that same content through Community posts.

Snapchat-like Stories have been successful on Instagram, but other social media platforms, including Twitter and LinkedIn, have also removed the functionality.

Source: Google Via: Engadget