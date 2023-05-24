fbpx
Will Smith will star in post apocalyptic mobile game Undawn

The game releases June 15th

Gabrielle Huston
May 24, 20231:21 PM EDT 3 comments

Undawn is an upcoming mobile game from LightSpeed Studios, the developer behind PUBG. Will Smith will be starring as a character called Trey Jones.

Many fans have drawn a connection between his appearance in the trailer and I Am Legend, an iconic 2007 zombie film starring Smith. The parallel makes sense, since Undawn will take place in a post-apocalyptic world where the players must struggle to survive.

At the core, Undawn is a free-to-play open-world multiplayer game. Once you’ve mastered survival in the hostile environment, you can move on to making and improving bases, fighting bosses, and exploring your world.

Undawn will release on June 15th, 2023 for iOS, Android and PC.

Image Credit: Level Infinite

Source: Undawn on Twitter Via: Android Police

