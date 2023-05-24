Public Mobile launches prepaid 5G plans

Telus-owned Public Mobile is now offering 5G plan options.

Jim Senko, Telus’ chief product officer, says these are subscription plans, which means they have a flat fee.

“There’s no complexity like you have on postpaid [plans],” Senko told MobileSyrup. “You really just set [it] and leave it.”

Users can select from 30-day or 90-day plan options, the latter of which will lead to further discounts, according to Senko.

The unlimited data has different speed buckets depending on the plan option. Download speeds will be 250Mbps, which is the same speed other major carriers offer for 5G.

Public Mobile has coupled the launch with an update to its mobile application. “The app is completely end-to-end redesigned. You can do everything that you possibly want on the app,” Senko said. This includes plan changes, activations, upgrades and everything in between.

Customers will also be able to activate service in as little as two minutes through eSIMS, Senko said.

There are a number of reasons the company went with these product offerings. Customers were looking for their prepaid mobility plans to be as “simple” as other subscription services. The need for affordable and convenient 5G access was also present, Senko said.

“The customers are getting that really simple digital experience. The cost to serve the customers is lower [and] we can then pass through the savings to the customer and buy them affordable 5G, so that was a win-win,” Senko said. “We felt that no one is really serving that market today. That was the opportunity for Public to meet that need.”

While a range of 3G and 4G plans are also available, these long-available plans won’t see a change for now.

The company’s 3G option has a download speed of 3Mbps. Comparatively, Chatr offers 10Mbps. Lucky Mobile also recently increased its 3G speed to 10Mbps to match the Rogers-owned brand. Senko said the company is evaluating Public’s 3G speeds but couldn’t confirm if the company would increase the speed.

Public Mobile’s 4G speeds are also lower than its competitors at 100Mbps. Both Chatr and Lucky Mobile offer speeds up to 150Mbps. As of writing, Senko said the company doesn’t have plans to change its 4G speeds.

5G is yet to be available on Telus’ flanker brand. “There are no plans to bring 5G wireless services to Koodo. However, Koodo customers with a 5G-capable phone can take full advantage of Canada’s largest 4G LTE network,” a spokesperson confirmed to MobileSyrup. “Public Mobile serves a small but growing digitally savvy market, and we are able to bring 5G to Public Mobile because of the savings delivered from the digital-only and self-serve support model.”