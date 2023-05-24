fbpx
Resources

New on Prime Video Canada: June 2023

Highlights include The Lake season 2, Jack Ryan season 4 and Creed III

Dean Daley
May 24, 20236:54 PM EDT 0 comments

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in June.

Highlights include The Lake season 2, Jack Ryan season 4 and Creed III.

Read on for the full list, including what’s landing on Prime Video’s paid channels.

June 1st

  • Deadloch — Amazon Original 

June 2nd

  • With Love: Season 2 — Amazon Original 
  • Medellin — Amazon Original 
  • Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets — Amazon Original 

June 3rd

  • Knock at the Cabin
  • The Onion Movie

June 7th

  • Trolls
    King Kong

June 8th

  • Culpa Mia — Amazon Original 

June 9th

  • The Lake: Season 2 — Amazon Original 
  • Creed III
  • Clean Job
  • Klip Anker Baai
  • Goose: Radio City Music Hall
  • Proof of Payment

June 10th

  • ONEFC: One Fight Night 11 on Prime Video

June 11th

  • Baby Driver

June 14th

Jodi

June 15th

  • Hotel Daze: Season 4
  • Love Transit: Season 1 — Amazon Original 
  • The Great Indian Family
  • Kumari Shrimati: Season 1
  • Neighbours: Season 20, Part 2

June 16th

  • Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant — Amazon Original
  • The Grand Tour: Season 5 — Amazon Original

June 17th

  • Of An Age

June 18th

  • Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

June 20th

  • Hello Kitty: Super Style! — Amazon Original 

June 22nd

  • That Peter Crouch Film

June 23rd

  • I’m a Virgo — Amazon Original 
  • Murilo Couto Comedy Special
  • Nocebo
  • The Defenders
  • El Extraño Caso Del Fantasma Claustrofóbico

June 24

Cocaine Bear

June 26th

  • My Heart is Beating
  • Ghostbusters

June 29th

  • Sabtu Bersama Bapak

June 30th

  • Jack Ryan: Season 4 — Amazon Original 
  • Shooting Stars
    My Man is Cupid

Prime Video Channels

  • Joe Pickett Season 2 on Paramount+ (6/4)
  • Alone Season 10 on STACKTV (6/9)
  • Father Brown Season 10 on BritBox (6/13)
  • Outlander Season 7 on STACKTV (6/19)
  • Call the Midwife Season 12 on BritBox (6/21)
  • The Bachelorette on Citytv+ (6/27

What’s leaving Prime Video

  • Boss Level — June 3rd
  • Dietland — June 4th
  • Gully — June 15th
  • Escape Room: Tournament of Chanpions — June 18th
  • Hindi Medium — June 20th
  • The O.C.: The Complete Series — June 22nd
  • Breaking News in Yuba County — June 23rd
  • Magical Girl Site — June 23rd
  • Guns Akimbo — June 26th
  • The Island — June 30th
  • The Client List — June 30th
  • Italian Job — June 30th
  • Jerome Commandeur: Tout En Douceur — June 30th
  • Beatless — June 30th

Find out what came to Prime Video Canada in May here.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $89/year.

Image Credit: IMBD

Comments