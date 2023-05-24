PlayStation unveils long-awaited handheld streaming device, Project Q

PlayStation unveiled its rumoured streaming device during its 2023 Showcase. Dubbed “Project Q,” the handheld lets users stream games over a Wi-Fi connection. It has previously been reported on under the name the “Q-Lite.”

Project Q will launch “later this year.” It features an 8-inch HD screen and “all the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller.”

Take a sneak peek at new accessories revealed at today’s Showcase — the Project Q device for playing games installed on your PS5 and streamed over WiFi, plus our first official wireless earbuds offering lossless audio on PS5 and PC. More details to come in the months ahead. pic.twitter.com/0nzemSWSCV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 24, 2023

This is Sony’s first dedicated handheld since the PlayStation Vita, which was discontinued in 2019. Unlike the Vita, the Nintendo Switch, and the Steam Deck, Project Q is not dedicated hardware to run games on. Players will be streaming their games from a PlayStation 5 console to the handheld.

It’s unclear how much Project Q costs or when it will release.

Alongside Project Q, Sony announced its first pair of wireless earbuds for “lossless audio,” compatible with PlayStation 5, PC, and smartphones.

Image credit: PlayStation (screenshot)