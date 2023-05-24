Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets first big PS5 gameplay demo

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 got its first gameplay trailer during the May 24th PlayStation Showcase.

In Insomniac’s PS5 sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Peter Parker (Yuri Lowenthal) and Miles Morales (Nadji Jeter) are both featured as playable characters. However, the new footage opens in a jungle to confirm classic Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter, who was hinted at but not explicitly revealed in the game’s first trailer from the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase.

After that, we pick up six months later in Queens, where we see Spider-Man (Peter Parker) fighting a bunch of enemies wearing the classic symbiote suit to protect Curt Connors, AKA The Lizard. In terms of gameplay, he’s sporting a bunch of symbiote-powered attacks, including tendrils, all with a ferocity we haven’t seen from him before.

After the fight, Peter realizes Connors is elsewhere, and the player is then prompted to switch to Miles. Immediately, we see one new ability, which is to use two poles to slingshot Miles into the air before he stylishly swings and even uses little web wings like a glider. Eventually, Peter and Miles reunite in a lab before chasing the Lizard himself. We also find out that they’re chasing Connors to get help for a “dying” Harry Osborn. What ensues is an explosive chase setpiece in which you alternate between the two characters through waterfront areas.

Additionally, we know Venom (Tony Todd) will feature as a villain, although he didn’t appear in the footage. It’s also been confirmed that the game is coming in fall 2023, but the showcase simply reiterated this window instead of providing an actual date.

It’s worth noting that of the most notable aspects of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the fact that it was actually developed exclusively for PS5, so it should fully leverage the current-gen console’s capabilities. By contrast, several other PlayStation games from the past few years, including Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarök, were released on both PS4 and PS5. Besides the game looking stunning on PS5, it remains to be seen how else it harnesses the power of the new hardware.

