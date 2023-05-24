Lyft is now available in Alberta

Lyft has officially launched its service in two major Albertan cities: Calgary and Edmonton. You can now use Lyft’s app to catch a ride to the airport, the Glenbow Museum, your local grocery store, or Fort Edmonton Park.

We learned that Lyft would be launching in Edmonton in April. However, we didn’t know about the Calgary launch at the time.

To celebrate its service expanding into Alberta, Lyft is offering new users 25 percent off their first three rides. To get the discount, use the code: CA25OFF3.

In addition to these cities in Alberta, Lyft is available in Toronto, Ottawa, and Vancouver. Lyft says it has provided 56 million rides to more than 2.5 million Canadians.

You can download the Lyft app for iOS or Android.

Source: Lyft