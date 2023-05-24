Konami unveils long-rumoured Metal Gear Solid 3 remake for PS5

After months of rumours, Konami revealed a glossy remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater during its May 24th PlayStation Showcase.

A prequel to the first two Metal Gear Solid games, Snake Eater follows future series villain Naked Snake in the 1960s as he infiltrates a Soviet jungle to stop the development of a superweapon and face off against his mentor who defected.

However, the cinematic trailer didn’t reveal anything about the direction or scope of the remake, simply showing wildlife in the jungle before revealing Snake. Further, a release date wasn’t revealed, but we do know it’s coming to PS5. It’s also unclear whether David Hayter, the Canadian actor who’s voiced Snake for decades, is reprising the role in the remake.

Released in late 2004, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is regarded as one of the greatest games of all time for its compelling cinematic spy story and innovative stealth camouflage mechanics. For many, it’s the best entry in Hideo Kojima’s iconic Metal Gear series.

While a Snake Eater remake was rumoured for some time, it’s still noteworthy considering Konami has largely abandoned big-budget AAA games in recent years. That pivot came after the company had a public falling out with Kojima and cancelled his Silent Hills game. He then went on to found his own studio, Kojima Productions and develop 2019’s Death Stranding for PlayStation, and he’s currently working on both a PS5 sequel and a new cloud-powered IP for Xbox.

Additionally, Konami confirmed that the first three Metal Gear Solid games will be re-released on PS5 this fall, although further details weren’t revealed.

More to come…

Image credit: Konami