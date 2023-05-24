fbpx
HP printers around the world are shutting down thanks to new firmware update

The printers are showing a blue screen that displays the error code 83C0000B

Gabrielle Huston
May 24, 202312:17 PM EDT 0 comments

A firmware update released by HP in early May has caused some printers to become completely unusable. In a statement made to BleepingComputer, HP said its teams are “working diligently” to address the issue.

After the update, some users began to be hit with a blue screen on their printers. They don’t accept input and only display the error code “83C0000B.” The users reported that the usual fixes (like the classic ‘turning it off and on again’) have no effect.

The reports surfaced worldwide, including in the United States, Australia, France, Poland and more.

HP has acknowledged that the problem is found in a “limited number” of printers in the Office Jet 9020e series and 8010e series.

BleepingComputer reported that the problem has impacted “HP OfficeJet 902x models, including HP OfficeJet Pro 9022e, HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e, HP OfficeJet Pro 9020e All-in-One, HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e All-in-One Printer.”

Some customers have taken to Twitter and support forums to find a fix.

An update earlier this year blocked users from putting third-party ink in their HP printers, and some consumers have connected that event and this one. There is no proof that the blue screen problem is purposeful, but the response suggests a lack of trust in the brand.

HP has yet to resolve the issue.

