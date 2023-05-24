How to watch PlayStation Showcase 2023

After skipping 2022, Sony is back with another big ‘PlayStation Showcase’ on Wednesday, May 24th at 1pm PT/4pm ET.

Set to run for a little over an hour, the event is expected to offer new looks at a variety of PS5 and PS VR2 titles. In particular, PlayStation is promising “several new creations” from its first-party studios, as well as “spellbinding games” from third-party partners and indies.

Some of what we expect to see include Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Naughty Dog’s mysterious The Last of Us multiplayer project, but a full breakdown of all that can be found here.

Otherwise, what you need to know is how to watch the event. Thankfully, that’s pretty easy — just tune in via PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also watch the stream directly from the embedded video below:

What games are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: PlayStation