Link’s got nothing on Canada’s biggest Zelda fan

Early last month, MobileSyrup launched a contest to hunt down Canada’s biggest fan of Nintendo’s Zelda series ahead of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The winner got his hands on a two-night stay at a hotel in New York City for two guests, including round-trip airfare and a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition picked up in person from Nintendo New York during the game’s launch weekend.

The competition was fierce thanks to several notable entries via the Twitter hashtag ‘#BiggestCanadianZeldaFan,’ but the MobileSyrup team ultimately decided on Joseph Puopolo, mainly because the iconic video game franchise is an integral part of his life. (Puopolo even made his own logo and t-shirt for the occasion!)

Below is Puopolo’s winning submission:

A fan for nearly 30 years! I wield the power of the master sword (used to cut my wedding cake). I harness the courage to take on all the evil in Hyrule & beyond (my Zelda shrine)& I carry the will to pass on the wisdom of this legendary series to my son.#BiggestCanadianZeldaFan pic.twitter.com/CvasFgLMXo — Joe Puopolo (@NintenjoSwitchy) April 20, 2023

A few surprises were also in store for Puopolo at the event, including meeting the president of Nintendo of America, Doug Bowser, Tears of the Kingdom game director Hidemaro Fujibayashi and Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma.

A fan of the series for nearly three decades, no words can express my feelings this evening. Thanks @MobileSyrup @NintendoAmerica @NintendoCanada @NintendoNYC pic.twitter.com/ORS0zpeBEG — Joe Puopolo (@NintenjoSwitchy) May 12, 2023

I’ve uploaded a higher quality version of my #TearsoftheKindom NYC Launch video to Youtube. This has been the most mind-blowing experience! Thanks all for your kind words & support! Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-Nintendo NYC Launch! https://t.co/lZmUVn74wT via @YouTube — Joe Puopolo (@NintenjoSwitchy) May 22, 2023

The runner-up, J.P Crowell, won the secondary prize pack that included a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a The Legend of Zelda Triforce light, a The Legend of Zelda compact stand and a The Legend of Zelda-themed pro controller.

You can find his submission below:

Hey @MobileSyrup I’m just nudging you again since the contest ends today… There’s no bigger #BiggestCanadianZeldaFan than me! I have the tattoos and my son named Link to prove it 🤗 pic.twitter.com/l47llxaYjx — Joseph Paul (@JayPrime16) April 20, 2023

And, finally, here are a few of our top submissions to the contest:

I don’t usually enter contests because I like to stay objective, but @bpashalidis encoraged me to go for the @MobileSyrup Zelda contest because he knows it’s my everything, so much so that my wedding ring is the Master Sword. And NYC is my jam #BiggestCanadianZeldaFan pic.twitter.com/cI5D7m9MwS — Luke Williams (@LukeWilliamsL2) April 12, 2023

#BiggestCanadianZeldaFan playing since ’98. Now in my 30s, Zelda is a huge part of my life. @MobileSyrup These lights are part of a routine. Tell Google “time to save the Princess,” it will turn off all lights, and say “it’s dangerous to go alone. Take this”. Triforce lights up pic.twitter.com/XY27HOQ3pc — Brandan Christopher (@Brandanct) April 14, 2023

Hey @MobileSyrup here are my two very good reasons why I should win the trip to New York for the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with @NintendoCanada !

My favourite games for sure.#BiggestCanadianZeldaFan pic.twitter.com/5KhF3U6eKZ — Thomas More (@_tcmore) April 20, 2023

#BiggestCanadianZeldaFan been playing A Lino to the Past and super hyped to play Tears of the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/0D0OMmZhAy — Jonathan Woollcott (@Objection01) April 10, 2023

For the majority of my life, the silent Link with a huge heart and determination in the face of danger and strife has been my favourite hero.

I love few things as much as the Zelda franchise #BiggestCanadianZeldaFan pic.twitter.com/GEvoHkjyZr — Earp (@WyattFossett) April 12, 2023

Going to call myself the #BiggestCanadianZeldaFan with our cake cutting at our wedding (on top of the very much Zelda related colour scheme we had going on with our outfits and decor!) pic.twitter.com/lKlTDAncLm — Neeksleep (@neeksleep) April 7, 2023

#BiggestCanadianZeldaFan have a couple LoZ collectors editions, all of the Amiibo, couple posters and other LoZ items. and to top it off my puppy is named Link. pic.twitter.com/4KuUMiPJ3p — Skyler Fraser (@skylerfraser14) April 11, 2023

Each of these 6 Limited Edition treasures had to go on a long cross-country adventure. They were framed in honour of completing their journey. #BiggestCanadianZeldaFan #TLOZ pic.twitter.com/UyHhSiAM9v — Agentdave7 (@Agentdave7) April 8, 2023

#biggestcanadianzeldafan In addition to a massive collection of Legend of Zelda merchandise and every single game and system, I, too, thought cake cutting with my Master sword was the most memorable way to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/RnotTzY026 — Shelia Strychalski (@sheliastry) April 14, 2023

I’ve been collecting The Legend of Zelda items and merch since I was a child. The Legend of Zelda series inspires me more than anything with my art and interests. One of my dreams is to work with Nintendo in some way. Thank you @MobileSyrup ! #BiggestCanadianZeldaFan pic.twitter.com/zepQbwXn8f — 💀 ☽ 𝓨𝓊ε ☾ Vending @ 🔜 Fur-Eh! 23′ + TOTK💀 (@YueNoctis) April 6, 2023

@MobileSyrup#BiggestCanadianZeldaFan

My late dog of 15 years was named Link … also I made my kids wear a link bib while riding on Epona pic.twitter.com/utnzs1b3lL — JT (@Chaos_Scorpio) April 14, 2023

@MobileSyrup

#BiggestCanadianZeldaFan

new Fan counting down the days and trailer reaction. Volume up. its all he talks about. #FatherAndSon team pic.twitter.com/pqgKa0SM4b — TherealDP (@DennisP57961626) April 16, 2023

#BiggestCanadianZeldaFan I started playing Ocarina of Time on N64 and have been hooked ever since. These games have helped me explore my creative passions. I now recreate famous armour pieces and weapons from various LoZ games as well as cat armour. pic.twitter.com/XxOf5gRu9f — McKenah Sobering #MCMinneapolis (@cre8ivekittystu) April 18, 2023

I am the #BiggestCanadianZeldaFan! Since I was a kid, I dreamt of being as brave and adventurous as Link. I haven’t gone on as many adventures, but I HAVE taken some fashion inspo from Link.😂 I love Zelda because it reminds us that even the most ordinary person can be a hero! pic.twitter.com/dp4497KCdy — Lindsay (@canadianlinz) April 20, 2023

Thanks to all who participated in the contest!

Image credit: @NintenjoSwitchy