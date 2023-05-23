Bourne director launches augmented reality thriller ‘ASSET 15’ on mobile

30 Ninjas, a digital entertainment company founded by The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman, has launched a new augmented reality (AR) thriller called ASSET 15 on mobile.

Developed in partnership with Verizon, ASSET 15 uses AR-powered 3D holograms to tell the story of two sisters who have to deal with experimental new technology. One of the sisters, Flux, is played by Amandla Stenberg, star of A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies and the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series, The Acolyte.

To help Flux save her sister Petra, players will have to hack her mind and navigate her memories through 3D AR puzzles. 30 Ninjas is using AR to emphasize the broken and disconnected nature of Petra’s mind in what Liman calls a “completely new type of thriller.” Part of this involves volumetric video hologram technology which films the games cast to bring them to life in the game.

While Verizon is a U.S.-based carrier, the game is still available to download for free on the App Store and Play Store in Canada.

Image credit: 30 Ninjas