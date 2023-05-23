Telus investing billions in network connectivity across Alberta, Ontario and B.C.

Vancouver-based telecom giant Telus is investing heavy sums across three central provinces to aid “vital network connectivity, sustainability and innovation.”

Telus is investing $28 billion in Ontario, $18.5 billion in B.C., and $19 billion in Alberta through 2027.

The company has invested $63 billion in Ontario since 2000, with mirroring investments of $59 billion in B.C. and $57 billion in Alberta.

“This investment will help ensure that Ontarians can stay connected to what matters most,” Darren Entwistle, Telus’ CEO, said of Canada’s most populous province.

Telus says the investments will primarily focus on its wireless and PureFibre networks. Its investment in Alberta also includes $5 million in support for wildfires in the province.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus