Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was the top-selling game in Canada in April 2023

EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was the best-selling game in Canada in April, the Entertainment Software Association of Canada and NPD Group have revealed.

The Respawn-developed action-adventure title launched on April 28th and is only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, so it’s particularly noteworthy that it still claimed the month’s top spot.

Jedi: Survivor bumped March’s best-seller, Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake, to second place, while February’s biggest game, Warner Bros.’ Hogwarts Legacy, came in third. See below for the full list:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Resident Evil 4 (PlayStation 4 and, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PS5/Xbox Series X and S/PC) MLB: The Show 23 (PlayStation 4 and 5/Xbox Series X and S/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch) EA Sports PGA Tour (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC) FIFA 23 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC) Dead Island 2 (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile)

For context, here are the top 10 sellers in the U.S. for April:

Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor Dead Island 2 MLB: The Show 23 Resident Evil 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports PGA Tour Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Notably, this is the first time since ESA Canada and NPD have been releasing this monthly data that EA Vancouver’s NHL 23 did not make the top 10. It makes sense that it’s not on the U.S. list, but Canada’s love for hockey has generally made it chart here. That said, the Canadian developer’s other sports game, FIFA 23, cracked the list after being absent from it in March.

It’s also worth mentioning that in a departure from previous months, no Nintendo exclusives featured on the Canadian list in April. In previous months, Fire Emblem Engage, Metroid Prime Remastered and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe had all charted. That said, it’s safe to assume the May list will include Nintendo’s best-selling The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The lack of Nintendo is the biggest difference between the Canadian and U.S. lists, with Canada instead showing more love for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection. Given that previous Canadian lists had Fire Emblem Engage and Octopath Traveler II higher than they were in the U.S., it sure seems like we love JRPGs.

Image credit: EA