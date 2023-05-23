New Canadian Verified Traveller Program let’s you keep your shoes on at the airport

The federal government has announced that its Trusted Traveller Program will soon be replaced with a Verified Traveller Program to streamline processing at six major Canadian airports. The goal is to “help ease congestion over time” as more people sign up for this program.

During the summer of 2022, Canadian airports struggled to meet demand and were flooded with issues ranging from lost baggage to extended wait times. Pearson Airport was significantly impacted and recently announced it would begin using AI to reduce baggage wait times.

New lines for passengers in the Verified Traveller Program will allow them to keep “their shoes, belt and light jacket on.” In addition, these passengers can have “laptops, large electronics and compliant liquids and gels in their carry-on.”

The statement says that this program will decrease congestion as more people join over time. However, most Canadians need to pay to be in NEXUS to be eligible for the Verified Traveller Program, so increased participation requires more Canadians to pay the $50/year fee.

You are eligible for the Verified Traveller Program if you are:

A member of NEXUS or Global Entry

An active member of the Canadian Armed Forces or US military (including reservists)

A Canadian aircrew or airport worker with a Restricted Area Identification Card

An international aircrew worker

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer

A Canadian police officer or constable

A child under the age of 17 accompanying a verified traveller on the same reservation

An adult over the age of 75 accompanying a verified traveller on the same reservation

The following airports will have Verified Traveller screening lines “at select domestic and international checkpoints”:

Vancouver International Airport

Edmonton International Airport

Calgary International Airport

Winnipeg International Airport

Toronto-Pearson International Airport T1 and T3

Montreal-Trudeau International Airport

The program will come into effect on June 21st, 2023.

Source: Canadian Federal Government Via: CBC