Google details plans for AI-generated ads in Search

Google plans to use generative AI to improve its Search ads by adapting them to the context of the search query.

Google detailed the plan at a ‘Marketing Live’ event on May 23rd (via TechCrunch). It builds off Google’s release of automatically created assets (ACA) for Search ads last year — the tool can use content from landing pages and existing ads to generate new headlines and descriptions.

In the future, Google plans to incorporate generative AI with ACA to better adapt Search ads based on the search query. For example, if someone searches for “shampoo for oily hair,” Google’s AI can pull information and content from the advertiser’s website to generate an ad that more closely mirrors the query, such as, “This shampoo breaks down oil and grime for cleaner hair.”

These AI-generated ads will appear in Search where ‘Sponsored’ posts show up on Search results.

Beyond the AI-generated ads, Google detailed other improvements coming to its Ads software. For example, Google Ads will get a new natural-language chat tool to help people create campaigns and simplify Search ads.

Google explained that users will be able to add a preferred landing page and lets Google’s AI handle the rest, like summarizing the page and generating relevant and effective keywords, headlines and more.

Finally, Google also announced ‘Product Studio,’ a tool to create product imagery using generative AI. An example of this Google provided was a company using existing images of a product to generate a seasonal ad featuring tropical plants.

Source: TechCrunch