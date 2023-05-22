Netflix dubs Arnold Schwarzenegger as Chief Action Officer in new summer promo

In a new promo, teeing up some of this summer’s blockbusters, Netflix names star Arnold Schwarzenegger as the company’s Chief Action Officer.

The role itself is all in jest. Although, who is better to be appointed as the face of your upcoming action films and series than The Terminator? The quick promo kicks off with Schwarzenegger rolling up to Netflix HQ in a tank before running through some of this summer’s action-packed releases.

Schwarzenegger’s partnership on Netflix really kicks off on Thursday, May 25th when Fubar begins streaming on the platform. This eight-episode series stars Schwarzenegger as a C.I.A. operative called back onto the field for one last gig. The series also stars Monica Barbaro and Fortune Feimster.

The promo continues to rattle off The Night Agent and The Mother, both of which are available to stream now. In June, Netflix aims to premiere Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 on June 16th. This is quickly followed by The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 on June 29th. Volume 2 follows on July 27th. On August 11th, Heart of Stone lands on the platform.

Looking a bit into the future, Netflix teases The Brothers Sun and Lift, both of which as “Coming soon.”

Schwarzenegger caps off the promo saying that “Nobody knows action like I do”. He continues, “And nobody hits like Netflix.”