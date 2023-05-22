Here’s why Netcrawler internet should be on your radar this summer

Netcrawler is one of the most notable independent internet service providers (ISPs) in Ontario. Over the past several years, the company has built a name for itself based on their affordability and excellent customer service. Providing fast and reliable unlimited high-speed internet, the company has become one of the fastest-growing ISPs in the province.

Netcrawler’s services are bound to fit many Ontario homes this summer. Whether you’re looking to replace your existing internet package or planning to move and want to reevaluate your services, here’s why Netcrawler should be on your radar.

A plan for any home

Netcrawler offers an assortment of plans that are able to fit the needs of your home as well as your budget. Ontario customers can find three plans, each offering unlimited internet with various speeds. In addition to their already competitive pricing, Netcrawler is currently offering special deals, making their plans even more affordable.

Unlimited 100 (100Mbps down) – $38/month for 12 months ($57/month regular)

Unlimited 300 (300Mbps down) – $69/month for 6 months ($79/month regular)

Unlimited 500 (500Mbps down) – $75/month for 6 months ($85/month regular)

Free activation

This summer, Netcrawler will waive their $25 activation cost when you enter promo code ‘MYMOVE25’. This code is active until August 15th and enables customers to get their internet with zero upfront costs other than their monthly bill.

Hassle-free self-install

Netcrawler makes setting up your internet easy and convenient by giving you the option to install everything yourself. In other words, you never have to wait around for a technician to fit you into their schedule. On top of offering free modem and router rental, the company also ships everything you need straight to your doorstep at no extra charge and even offers additional discounts when you use your own equipment.

Exceptional customer service

Netcrawler is steadily garnering a lot of positive reviews regarding its customer service. Currently, the company is the #1 ISP by Planhub and has earned itself an impressive 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews. This is largely thanks to the knowledgeable and speedy customer service provided by the company. Across various support channels like WhatsApp, web chat, video chat and email, customers can get in touch with an agent within 5 minutes and can access support seven days a week. Customers can especially benefit from Netcrawler’s video chat service during the self-install process.

No terms or contracts

Unlike many of the larger ISPs in Ontario, Netcrawler operates on a no-term basis. Since customers are not required to commit to anything long-term, they’re free to try out a new package and see how it fits their needs, with the peace of mind that there are no long-term obligations.

Netcrawler’s total package is one to keep on your radar this summer if you are reevaluating your existing services or are in the process of moving. Any Ontario home stands to gain something from Netcrawler’s secure and reliable internet. Plus, with no additional fees or terms, Netcrawler stands toe-to-toe against Canada’s largest internet providers thanks to its competitively priced plans.

MobileSyrup publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content.