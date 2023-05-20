Where to stream the Clone High revival in Canada

After 20 years, Clone High is back.

Created by The Lego Movie’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller and Scrubs’ Bill Lawrence, the adult animated MTV series takes place at a high school populated by the clones of well-known historical figures, including Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Joan of Arc and Gandhi. Clone High debuted in 2002 on the now-defunct Teletoon in Canada but was cancelled after one season due to low ratings. However, a big cult following over the years helped get MTV to renew the series.

The revival follows the clones 20 years later after they’ve been thawed out of ice, leading them to deal with the unfamiliar modern world. Returning voices include Will Forte (Abe), Nicole Sullivan (Joan), Phil Lord (Scudworth), Chris Miller (JFK and Mr. B) Christa Miller (Candide), Donald Faison (George Washington Carver) and Judah Miller (Scangrade).

On May 23rd, the series’ new season will premiere on HBO Max in the U.S. and Crave in Canada. The first season, unfortunately, will not be coming to Crave, and there’s no other way to stream it in Canada. If nothing else, though, Canadian fans will be able to watch the revival at the same time as their U.S. counterparts. It’s also worth noting that a third season is in development.

Image credit: MTV