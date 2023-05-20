fbpx
Save big on wearables at Best Buy

Get the Google Pixel Watch (GPS + LTE) 40mm for $479.99 (save $50)

May 20, 20239:00 AM EDT 0 comments

Best Buy Canada has several wearables from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Garmin and Google on sale right now.

Check out some of the wearable deals at the retailer below:

Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar 51mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black/Titanium Back: $1,079.99 (save $270)

Garmin fenix 7 Sapphire Solar 47mm Smartwatch with HR Monitor – Black/Titanium Back: $939.99 (save $270)

Garmin Venu 2 Plus 43.6mm GPS Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $539.99 (save $50)

Garmin Instinct 2 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Graphite: $329.99 (save $120)

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Graphite: $469.99 (save $110)

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Coyote Tan: $529.99 (save $120)

Garmin Forerunner 45S 39mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – White: $179.99 (save $20)

Garmin Forerunner 45 42mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Black: $179.99 (save $100)

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $529.99 (save $120)

Garmin Instinct 2S 40mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Deep Orchid: $329.99 (save $120)

Google Pixel Watch (GPS) 40mm Matte Black Stainless Steel Case with Obsidian Active Band: $399.99 (save $16)

Google Pixel Watch (GPS + LTE) 40mm Matte Black Stainless Steel Case with Obsidian Active Band: $479.99 (save $50)

Google Pixel Watch (GPS) 40mm Champagne Gold Stainless Steel Case with Hazel Active Band: $399.99 (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $229.99 (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Gold: $229.99 (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $349.99 (save $70)

Open Box -Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case w/ Midnight Sport Band -Medium/Large: $449.99 (save $50)

Open Box – Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS) 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $219.99 (save $30)

Open Box – Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band (2022): $269.97 (save $60)

Open Box – Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band (2022): $249.99 (save $30)

Refurbished (Good) – Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Medium/Large: $416.96 (save $153)

Find all wearables on sale here. It’s worth noting that the products mentioned above have varying ‘sale end’ dates. If you’re going to sit on the idea of making a purchase, make sure to check when the sale ends.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy

